HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon casts Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine will essay King Viserys I in the Game Of Thrones' prequel series at HBO

English actor Paddy Considine has been roped in as the first cast member of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon at HBO.

According to a report in Variety, Considine will be essaying the role of King Viserys I, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

"A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings," the report adds.

Viserys I ruled a century after Aegon's conquest and it was his children Rhaenya and Aegon II would ultimately be responsible for the civil war over his throne that became known as the Dance of Dragons.

Considine is well known for his works in another HBO drama. The British actor has worked in The Outsider for HBO as well as Netflix's Peaky Blinders. He has also worked in films like The World's End and Hot Fuzz. Considine was nominated for a Tony last year for his work in the Broadway play The Ferryman.

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's House Targaryen chronicle Fire & Blood set 300 years before Game of Thrones. Created by Martin and co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) it replaces HBO's previously announced prequel project starring Naomi Watts, which filmed a pilot and then was scrapped in 2019.

The pilot script for the 10-episode first season was written by Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot as well as the subsequent episodes. Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess who has joined Condal as a writer on the series.