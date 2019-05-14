Game of Thrones: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey share behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

The second-last episode of Game of Thrones season 8 witnessed a series of unexpected events that left fans speculating about what can possibly happen in the finale. Daenerys Targaryen burnt King's Landing to dust and the life of two of the most important characters in the series — Cersei and Jaime Lannister — also came to an end. While fans may have expected the characters to be killed off by the end of the HBO show, their final moments in each others' arms have left many disappointed.

As the two actors bade farewell to Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures with co-star Lena Headey. The stills show the two making goofy expressions as they pose for the camera. Paying tribute to his onscreen twin, Coster-Waldau mentioned that it has been a "fun decade" .

Meanwhile, Headey also put up a heartwarming note expressing her gratitude to the fans who supported her character all these years.

Sharing her thoughts on the King's Landing battle and how the final death scene was fitting for both characters, Headey told Entertainment Weekly, “The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her.”

“They came into the world together and now they leave together.”

