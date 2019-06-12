Game of Thrones makers submit season 8 finale for Emmy consideration; fans express disappointment on Twitter

The final season of Game of Thrones failed to impress viewers with disgruntled fans petitioning to remake the eighth season with 'competent writers'. However, the 2019 Emmy Awards nominations declared Tuesday, revealed that HBO has submitted the finale episode — The Iron Throne — for the best writing category. Though highly debatable, the channel could have selected better options, example the much-appreciated A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The ballots will be used to streamline all submissions to select final nominees. Other Game of Thrones episodes like The Iron Throne, The Last of the Starks and The Long Night are all submitted under the directing category.

HBO's decision was not taken well by fans who flooded social media websites with jokes, memes and GIFs.

Check out some of the best fan reactions:

When you learn that HBO submitted the final episode of GoT for the "best writing" Emmy. https://t.co/fyZFc8gsWk pic.twitter.com/V0Zck97sFc — Prequel Memes Droid (@PrequelMemesBot) June 12, 2019

so who thought it was a good idea for hbo to submit 8x06 of game of thrones for an emmy nomination in best writing category when this episode is of the most boring season finales to ever exist pic.twitter.com/UkI5dGFPdG — ellie (@odairannies) June 11, 2019

Actors, directors, writers and producers in the audience at the Emmys this year during D&D's speech when GOT undeservedly wins best drama series pic.twitter.com/8jFdVdDipY — cris (@mardyjon) June 10, 2019

GOT fans once they see D&D at the Emmy's red carpet pic.twitter.com/42kSUF8XsE — CINJI, O AZOR BI (@Camoes_do_ESC) June 11, 2019

Season 8 of GoT was nominated for an Emmy for best writing pic.twitter.com/5pOO6wJElR — Diego (@_GDiego) June 11, 2019

they've really submitted the writing for the last GoT episode for an emmy pic.twitter.com/GZif07Eoe5 — hermione (@thorlokid) June 10, 2019

The fact that these idiots would submit themselves for Best Writing and Directing over Brian Cogman and David Nutter for their work of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is almost as infuriating as Bran being named king. #GoT https://t.co/T8zuJLkQQa — Hawkeye (@NoelleReinhard) June 12, 2019

You know what's going to be really funny, & embarrassing; the fact that last yr in 2018 emmys, even though GOT had no episodes that year at all they cleaned house, but now in 2019 emmys with their final season aired they are gonna flop so hard! — Nour❄️ (@NourhanAMorgan) June 11, 2019

They seriously submitted the GoT finale episode for the Emmy's Outstanding Writing category??? pic.twitter.com/6QFeTbIA6e — Too School For Cool (@MadMakNY) June 11, 2019

Art direction and costuming were other groups under which the channel has enlisted GoT.

The hugely popular fantasy series won an Emmy in 2018 (one of their many Emmy wins) for Outstanding Drama.

