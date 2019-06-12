You are here:

Game of Thrones makers submit season 8 finale for Emmy consideration; fans express disappointment on Twitter

FP Staff

Jun 12, 2019 10:40:58 IST

The final season of Game of Thrones failed to impress viewers with disgruntled fans petitioning to remake the eighth season with 'competent writers'. However, the 2019 Emmy Awards nominations declared Tuesday, revealed that HBO has submitted the finale episode — The Iron Throne — for the best writing category. Though highly debatable, the channel could have selected better options, example the much-appreciated A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The ballots will be used to streamline all submissions to select final nominees. Other Game of Thrones episodes like The Iron Throne, The Last of the Starks and The Long Night are all submitted under the directing category.

HBO's decision was not taken well by fans who flooded social media websites with jokes, memes and GIFs.

Check out some of the best fan reactions:

Art direction and costuming were other groups under which the channel has enlisted GoT.

The hugely popular fantasy series won an Emmy in 2018 (one of their many Emmy wins) for Outstanding Drama.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 10:44:18 IST

