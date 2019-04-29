Game of Thrones makers are reportedly going the extra mile to ensure there are no spoilers from season 8 finale

Makers of HBO series Game of Thrones have always been overtly cautious about leaks. Despite desperate efforts, sometimes, audiences are greeted with (unwelcome) episode leaks and spoilers. In order to avoid that, makers have apparently gone to wild lengths just to ensure that the finale of Game of Thrones stays insured from such over-zealousness.

In a recent online video from Now This news, it has been learnt that most Game of Thrones cast members did not get a complete script so that they were unaware of the finale ending. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jaime Lannister in the series) was even quoted as saying that certain actors were given their lines through an earpiece to ensure privacy.

No one will know how #GameofThrones will end, including the cast pic.twitter.com/sfFOXVdQPj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 29, 2019

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) even stated that most cast members had very strict social media guidelines. The production team may also have shot multiple endings to the series in order to keep the ending fool-proof.

The Dragon Queen also stated that none of the cast members actually knew the ending, so in case there are any media leaks, audiences need to realise that they may actually be untrue.

However, news of these extra precautions may be fake as well since the Game of Thrones cast and crew have known to toy with public emotions in the past. Jon Snow's apparent death by the end of season 7, as stated by Kit Harrington, turned out to be false when the character was absolutely fine in the beginning of season 8.

