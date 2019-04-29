Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Arya Stark's moment of glory was in the making for last three seasons

Arya Stark was clearly the woman of the hour. Taking a cue from the Game of Thrones motto, "All Men Must Die", Arya was single-handedly responsible for the fall of the most deadliest of them (in that, the Night King is technically a dead man walking). Quite easily her moment of glory, Arya saved Winterfell from an icy fate. But in order to completely understand what transpired, it is important to dissect Arya's arc in the latest episode in Game of Thrones, as reported by Time magazine.

In one of the earlier scenes in the episode, Arya has an interesting exchange with Melisandre. The Red Woman made quite a sharp entry as Daenerys Targaryen's troops prepared for the Great War. Speaking in only pithy phrases, she informs Ser Davos that there will be no need to execute her as she will not survive the Long Night. Meanwhile, Arya narrowly escapes death with help of the Hound and finally faces Melisandre.

The priestess reminds Arya that she had foreseen another meeting between them both and also that Arya would have killed several people by now. Arya agrees to these statements, gradually recognising that she will face her fate now.

Melisandre continues that the Stark girl has closed brown eyes, green eyes and then takes a brief pause before saying "blue eyes". Almost as if on cue, Arya's body language undergoes a confident change and she walks forth with rejuvenated vigour.

In the behind-the-scenes video of episode three, makers David Benioff and DB Weiss stated that they had known for the past three years that it would be Arya who would ultimately kill the Night King. “We knew it had to be Valyrian steel in the exact spot where the Children of the Forest put the dragonglass blade to create the Night King. And he’s uncreated by Valyrian steel,” they stated.

The Valyrian steel dagger also has a detailed past. It was first seen with an assassin (aka catspaw), who was given the dagger in order to kill Bran Stark in the very first season. Littlefinger had returned the dagger back to Bran (after having possessed it from Catelyn Stark). Bran, on the other hand, gave it to Arya in the eighth season. In essence, the weapon that was meant to kill Bran was the one that saved his life.

Having become the Three-Eyed-Raven, Bran was obviously aware of the proceedings in the Great War, another reason why he may have offered himself up as bait for the Night King.

This may also explain why Bran took a good long look at the Night King (maybe in search of his sister Arya) just as he stood before Bran.

Many fans thought that Arya had given Sansa the steel dagger right before she went down to the crypt. However, as seen later, Sansa reveals the dagger later in the episode and viewers can see that she posseses the one which is made with dragonglass.

