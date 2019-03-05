Game of Thrones: Lena Headey confesses she broke down during the last day of filming HBO series

As the HBO series Game of Thrones draws to an end with its eighth and final season this year, Lena Headey aka Cersei Lannister confessed that she had broken down after her last day of filming. The series, which has garnered a mammoth fan-following has achieved a cult status.

Headey shared the last memories of her Game of Thrones shoot, stating that she was 'devastated' once she wrapped up her schedule. "I thought I wasn’t going to let myself get to that point because I had the last day to get through. And then when I left and I got in the car, I broke down in tears and I was... devastated," News18 quoted the actress as saying.

As per the same article, Headey's co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Cersei's brother, had further shared that the fag end of filming got rather emotional, especially owing to the "build-up because throughout the season we had a lot of teary goodbyes and farewell dinners."

Waldau revealed that he had never expected to get emotionally moved by the end of shoot, but when the crew announced his last scene, he found his eyes moisten up slightly. "I have to admit that right when they said, 'This is a series wrap for Nikolaj,' there might have been a tiny bit of moisture in the air, just around my eyes."

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to premiere on 13 April.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 13:38:19 IST