Game of Thrones season 8 first look unveiled; first episode plot details hint at Winterfell reunion

As speculations among fans continue to mount with the makers furiously guarding the story details, Entertainment Weeekly has revealed some interesting snippets about Game of Thrones final season.

As per the report, the final season will open in Winterfell, and it will echo a lot of the scenes of the HBO fantasy show's pilot episode. However, instead of Robert Baratheon's procession entering Winterfell, Daenarys Targaryen, with her army, will be approaching House of Stark's seat of power. According to Entertainment Weekly, the rest of the episode will be focused on the intermingling and introduction of the characters to one another who will conjoin their efforts against the Army of the Dead.

Among all reunions, one story will particularly focus on Sansa Stark's displeasure at her brother Jon Snow for kneeling before the foreign queen, Daenerys.

In a statement to the publication, executive producer Bryan Cogman confirmed the same. He said "“It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. He added that the final season would be "incredibly emotional, haunting, bittersweet" which would also honour George RR Martin initial motive, of "flipping this kind of story on its head.”

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 10:03 AM