Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa live-streams his reaction to season finale, hurls profanities to show disappointment

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 finale.

Jason Momoa is going through Game of Thrones withdrawals symptoms. The 39-year-old actor, who played Khal Drogo, husband to Daenerys in season one, took to social media and live-streamed his reaction to the finale episode, that aired on 19 May.

"F**k it all, it's going down," he said before the episode began. "Khaleesi, I love you. Emilia, I love you. So sorry I wasn't there for you."

Momoa also thanked the creators of the showfor giving him the opportunity to play Drogo back in 2011. He then dove into the episode, but his reactions progressed to rather bold, profanity-laden phrases, and involved lot of angry cursing as the episode inched ahead.

Jason Momoa had a very NSFW reaction to Dany’s death in the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale (via prideofgypsies | Instagram)pic.twitter.com/xQbV2TzkwT — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 21, 2019

Jason's reaction to Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) stabbing Dany included much more expletives. After Snow killed Daenerys, he was imprisoned and ultimately sent back to defend the wall in the North, a fate which Momoa felt was not harsh enough after slaying his on-screen wife.

"Let me get this s**t straight," he said on camera, as if addressing Snow again. "You're going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi. Oh my god… We're gonna go to the bars and we're gonna get in a fight."

The actor can also heard letting out some growls as Drogon, Daenerys' last remained dragon, can be heard shrieking from his television. Later, Jason left a comment on Emilia's Instagram post after the episode ended, and wrote, "Baby that episode killed me."

Watch Jason's reactions here

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 16:34:09 IST

