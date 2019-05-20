Game of Thrones: It creator Stephen King defends HBO series — 'You know what they say. All good things...'

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.



As Game of Thrones airs its finale episode, fans worldwide ought to have mixed emotions. Bidding farewell to nine years of investment must not be easy. Recently, author Stephen King defended the last season and the widespread criticism it is receiving, justifying his statements saying, "People don't want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things..."

The HBO fantasy series received an underwhelming reaction after season 8 episode 4, The Last of the Starks, aired. A dissatisfied Game of Thrones fan launched a Change.org petition, urging showrunners to remake the last season. The petition soon went viral and began garnering more and more traffic (especially with many fans annoyed with Daenerys Targaryen's descent into madness in episode 5, titled The Bells).

Through a tweet, Stephen stated that he quite liked the finale season and understood Dany's character arc, and thus thought her move of burning down King's Landing to dust was justified.

I've loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King's Landing. There's been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it's just because people don't want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things... — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2019

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Brandon Stark in the series, termed audience complains "absurd" and "ridiculous". Jacob Anderson, essaying the role of Grey Worm, even said the petition "s**ks", as per reports in Digital Spy.

As per the same report, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart also spoke in defence of Game of Thrones when she pointed out that "TV shows are not fan service".

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 10:10:46 IST

