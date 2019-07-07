Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss, David Benioff top Google search results for 'bad writers' following petition

The names of Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss pop up on as the first Google result if one searches for the phrase 'bad writers' on the search engine.

The development comes after the success of a Reddit campaign that was started on the r/freefolk subreddit, that asked disgruntled fans to upvote the campaign post if they wanted the duo's name to come up as the top result on "bad writers," reports Game of Thrones fan website Winter is Coming.

Ever since the premiere of the final season, the show has been receiving received widespread criticism for what the mammoth GoT fans considered sloppy writing.

Disappointed fans even signed a petition on change.org, urging makers to remake the eight season of the series "with competent writers". Till now, the petition has accumulated over 1.67 million signatures. This was followed by another petition, urging Disney to fire the duo from penning the forthcoming Star Wars' film, reports IndieWire.

Following the negative response to the film, Kit Harington stated that the criticism has been tad much and he completely disagrees with it since he realises the effort behind such a grand series.

"How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant. I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their (negative) judgement on it, in my head, they can go f**k themselves. 'Cause I know how much work was put into this,” said Kit, who essayed Jon Snow in the series.

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Brandon Stark in the series, termed audience complaints "absurd" and "ridiculous". Jacob Anderson, essaying the role of Grey Worm, even said the petition "s**ks", as per reports in Digital Spy.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 11:45:58 IST