Game of Thrones creators David Benioff, DB Weiss' upcoming Star Wars project will be a film trilogy

The new series of Star Wars films from David Benioff and DB Weiss, the showrunners of Game of Thrones, will be a trilogy, according to latest reports. Lucasfilm brought Game of Thrones co-creators on board to develop a series of films for the Star Wars universe.

However, no further details on the projects are being made public at this point of time.

However, HBO's Casey Bloys explained to TVLine the channel's decision to delay HBO series Confederate from Benioff and Weiss, saying, “The delay has to do with [the fact] that they were offered three movies."

He added “It’s hard to say to someone, ‘You can’t go do Star Wars. They love it. It’s a childhood dream. They’ll go do that, remember why they love television and come back.” The publication also reported that both Benioff and Weiss will begin work on their trilogy soon after they complete filming the final season of Game of thrones.

Independent stated that all that's known of David Benioff and DB Weiss' version is the fact that it will be different from the episodic Skywalker as well as Rian Johnson's recently announced trilogy.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 17:30:33 IST