Game of Thrones creators answer crucial questions about the Night King's future in HBO series

This article contains massive spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Game of Thrones is soon to reach its climax and fans worldwide are apprehending the worst. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss recently appeared as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the show's development. One of the major things discussed in the interview was the future of the (now fallen) Night King in the upcoming episodes.

Dan and David revealed how they both passed a test by series writer George RR Martin, before they could approach channels with the idea of GoT. Martin asked if they knew who Jon Snow's mother was. Having (thankfully) passed the test, they went on to shoot the pilot episode.

Kimmel then went on to ask them about the show's future. When asked if audiences had the seen the last of the Night King and the wights, both answered unanimously, saying, "Possibly."

On the question if anyone would ascend the Iron Throne, they repeated their reply, evoking loud laughs from audience members watching the show live.

Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on the show, also made a comic appearance where he received a fake "death call". He replied coolly, saying, "I'm Aquaman now."

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 14:15:06 IST

