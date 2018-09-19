Game of Thrones author George RR Martin believes HBO series could have gone on for 13 seasons

Game of Thrones may end after its upcoming eighth season but its creator George RR Martin shared that he was keen for the show to go on for more.

In an interaction with Variety at the Emmys 2018 red carpet, he said, "We could’ve gone 11, 12, 13 seasons. David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] have been saying for like five seasons that seven seasons is all they would go. We got them to go to eight but not any more than that. There was a period like five years ago when they were saying seven seasons and I was saying 10 seasons and they won, they’re the ones actually working on it."

When asked about a spinoff series for any character, Martin said that the show's story had come to an end and felt that all actors associated with the show also wanted to explore other projects. However, he revealed that there are five prequels to the show set in different time periods are in development.

Game of Thrones won the award for best drama series at this years Emmys along with Peter Dinklage,who plays Tyrion Lannister, bagging the prize for best supporting actor in a drama.

The eighth season of the show is expected to premiere sometime in the first half of 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 19:31 PM