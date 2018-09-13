Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington reveals he wished to play Daniel Radcliffe's role in Harry Potter series

HBO's mammoth hit show Game of Thrones might have made him a household name but Kit Harington admitted to only really wanting to play Harry Potter.

During the Toronto International Film Festival, the actor spoke about his aspirations of playing 'the boy who lived' on screen, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said, “I always wanted to be in a Potter movie. I always wanted to be Harry Potter.”

Harry Potter series, based on JK Rowling's best-selling novels of the same name, was kick-started in 2000 and saw Daniel Radcliffe play the titular character — an 11-year-old wizard in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The series is regarded as one of the most successful film franchises ever.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow, Eddard 'Ned' Stark's bastard son in the screen adaptation of George RR Martin's Game of Thrones, began his career in acting with the critically acclaimed play, War Horse. He has also received nominations owing to his portrayal of Snow, including Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Kit Harington's upcoming film, The Death and Life of John F Donovan, alongside Jacob Tremblay, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Ben Schnetzer and Jared Keeso, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

