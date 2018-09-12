Kit Harington calls out lack of LGBTQ representation in MCU: When will Marvel cast a gay actor as superhero?

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington wants a gay actor to play a superhero to dispel stereotypes about "masculinity and homosexuality".

Harington addressed queer representation in Hollywood during his visit at the Toronto Film Festival, reports variety.com.

"There's a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can't somehow go hand in hand," Harington said.

"That we can't have someone in a Marvel movie who's gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?"

Harington was joined by his The Death and Life of John F. Donovan co-stars Emily Hampshire and Thandie Newton and director Xavier Dolan. Newton turned to the sports world as an example of the positive changes that are taking place, especially as more and more athletes continue to come out.

"It is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it," Newton said.

Dolan also spoke about queer representation, specifically how social media has helped actors and actresses come out. That's something that wasn't mainstream when he first began writing The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, he pointed out. However, he added, that doesn't mean Hollywood has changed in how it accepts them.

Although some are able to fully embrace their identity, Dolan said they might not be able to pursue the same opportunities they would have if they hadn't come out.

"There's still work that needs to be done," he said.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 16:40 PM