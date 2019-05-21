Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington lashes out at criticism towards season 8 of HBO show

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

For our full coverage of Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

Game of Thrones ended a decade-long fictional journey of dragons, leaders, thrones and battles. The eighth and final season received widespread criticism for what fans considered sloppy writing.

Jon Snow, aka Kit Harington, has risen as one of the key players who managed to survive the finale. After killing Daenerys Targaryen, Jon is sentenced to live a broken life at the North wall by his younger brother and new king of Westeros, Bran. In a recent interview with Esquire, Kit opened up about his feelings regarding the backlash.

The actor stated that the criticism has been tad much and he completely disagrees with it since he realises the effort behind such a mammoth series.

"How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant. I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their (negative) judgement on it, in my head, they can go f**k themselves. 'Cause I know how much work was put into this,” said Kit.

That is not to say that Kit does not understand the mass fandom that the show has created. He stated that the cast and crew were probably the biggest fans of HBO's fantasy series. Describing the trying times that the cast and crew underwent during the rigorous shooting of the final season, Kit said that many would often spend sleepless nights working. All the effort and hard work was because the people cared a lot about the characters and their stories. Kit added that he was just very glad that it came to an end.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 16:25:49 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.