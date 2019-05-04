Game of Thrones actor John Bradley on HBO show's finale: I thought I 'knew' how it ends

John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly in HBO's popular fantasy show Game of Thrones recently made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. He discussed how he had not expected his character to survive the Battle of Winterfell and admitted he is uncertain about the show's ending.

"I thought I knew how it was going to end, and we definitely shot an ending, I can tell you that. But I read an interview with our showrunners (David Benioff and DB Weiss) not so long ago when they said the actors 'think' they know how it's going to end," he told Ellen.

"I may ultimately know, but I’m not going to know that I know until I know that I know," added John.

Ellen said that viewers had not expected Samwell to survive, owing to his poor skills as a warrior. John said that he too was surprised to know that his character lived through the gruesome battle between the living and dead in the episode titled 'The Long Night'. The episode — touted to be HBO's most watched event, with 17.8 mn viewers — was the longest in series history at 1 hour, 22 minutes. It featured a battle between the living and the dead — teased and anticipated since season one — that had a sky-high casualty count even for the famously bloody fantasy series.

Watch the snippet from his appearance on Ellen's show here.

