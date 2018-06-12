You are here:

Gal Gadot to reunite with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice

Los Angeles: Gal Gadot is all set to re-team with her Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming action comedy Red Notice.

The Wonder Woman star will play a sharp and mysterious figure in the art world, while Johnson will essay an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief, Variety reported.

The film comes from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

She has collaborated with Johnson in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.

This is one of Gadot's first projects after her breakout role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the Patty Jenkins directorial.

She will reprise the role in its sequel next year.

The actor may potentially star in a Fidel Castro drama, which she will also produce.

Red Notice opens in theaters on 12 June, 2020.

