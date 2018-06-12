You are here:

Gal Gadot to reunite with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice

Press Trust of India

Jun,12 2018 11:33:39 IST

Los Angeles: Gal Gadot is all set to re-team with her Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming action comedy Red Notice.

File image of Gal Gadot. AP

File image of Gal Gadot. AP

The Wonder Woman star will play a sharp and mysterious figure in the art world, while Johnson will essay an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief, Variety reported.

The film comes from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

She has collaborated with Johnson in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.

This is one of Gadot's first projects after her breakout role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the Patty Jenkins directorial.

She will reprise the role in its sequel next year.

The actor may potentially star in a Fidel Castro drama, which she will also produce.

Red Notice opens in theaters on 12 June, 2020.

(Also Read: Gal Gadot talks about her experiences filming Wonder Woman; shares details of sequel)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 11:33 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Dwayne Johnson #Fast & Furious 6 #Fast and Furious #Fast Five #Fidel Castro #Gal Gadot #Hollywood #Red Notice

also see

Wonder Woman 2: Director Patty Jenkins, DC's Geoff Johns tease '80s setting for sequel starring Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman 2: Director Patty Jenkins, DC's Geoff Johns tease '80s setting for sequel starring Gal Gadot

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

Avengers: Infinity War writers reveal it was 'difficult' to incorporate plot points around the six stones

Avengers: Infinity War writers reveal it was 'difficult' to incorporate plot points around the six stones