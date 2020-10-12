Gal Gadot to reteam with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for period drama Cleopatra
Gal Gadot, in a social media post, said director Patty Jenkins and writer Laeta Kalogridis will bring Cleopatra to 'the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before.'
Actor Gal Gadot will be reuniting with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming period biographical drama Cleopatra.
Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Egypt’s Ptolemaic Kingdom in the film to be directed by Jenkins and penned by Laeta Kalogridis.
According to Deadline, the period drama will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano.
Gadot, who is looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 directed by Jenkins, said Cleopatra was a story she wanted to tell for a very long time.
Here is her post
View this post on Instagram
As you might have heard I teamed up with Patty jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. And we are especially thrilled to be announcing this on International Day of the Girl! We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women. #cleopatra #internationaldayofthegirl
The Queen of Nile was last played by actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1963's Cleopatra, directed by Joseph . Mankiewicz. The film went on to win four Academy Awards.
Prior to Taylor, American-French film actor Claudette Colbert played the role in 1934’s Cecil B DeMille-directed Cleopatra.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
