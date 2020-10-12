Entertainment

Gal Gadot to reteam with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for period drama Cleopatra

Gal Gadot, in a social media post, said director Patty Jenkins and writer Laeta Kalogridis will bring Cleopatra to 'the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before.'

FP Staff October 12, 2020 12:33:27 IST
Gal Gadot to reteam with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for period drama Cleopatra

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot | Image from Twitter

Actor Gal Gadot will be reuniting with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming period biographical drama Cleopatra.

Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Egypt’s Ptolemaic Kingdom in the film to be directed by Jenkins and penned by Laeta Kalogridis.

According to Deadline, the period drama will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano.

Gadot, who is looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 directed by Jenkins, said Cleopatra was a story she wanted to tell for a very long time.

Here is her post

The Queen of Nile was last played by actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1963's Cleopatra, directed by Joseph . Mankiewicz. The film went on to win four Academy Awards.

Prior to Taylor, American-French film actor Claudette Colbert played the role in 1934’s Cecil B DeMille-directed Cleopatra.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: October 12, 2020 12:35:09 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Mulan to have India premiere on 4 December; Niki Caro's film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment

Mulan to have India premiere on 4 December; Niki Caro's film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Mulan released in the US on 4 September to mixed reviews and ratings, with reviewers critiquing its 'uninvolving storyline and stunted performances'

The Lion King follow-up to be helmed by Moonlight's Barry Jenkins, announces Disney
Entertainment

The Lion King follow-up to be helmed by Moonlight's Barry Jenkins, announces Disney

The prequel, Disney said, will explore the mythology of The Lion King, including Mufasa’s origin story.

Disney's 28,000 layoffs include 8,800 part time union workers at Florida theme park
Entertainment

Disney's 28,000 layoffs include 8,800 part time union workers at Florida theme park

No full-time workers will be laid off, and those laid off will get priority when Disney starts hiring again under the deal the unions negotiated with the company.