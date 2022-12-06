Gal Gadot on playing 'Wonder Woman': 'Grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character'

It is quite difficult to imagine a world where Gal Gadot is not handling her famous ‘lasso’ as Princess Diana or as we love to call her the ‘Wonder Woman.’ Known for appearing as Princess Diana in one of the most loved DC films after making an impressive debut in Batman vs Superman, Gal Gadot is quite popular among fans, especially for her strong performance and portrayal of the role of the female superhero. With that said, the actress recently took the opportunity to express her gratitude to such loyal fans across the world for showering her with love and support.

The Hollywood actress on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her shoot days where she can be seen dressed in her Wonder Woman costume and we can say she looks stunning and powerful.

Along with the picture, Gadot also shared a note recalling how on this day years back, her name was announced to play the role of Wonder Woman.

“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you”, she further added.

Through her post, Gadot also expressed her eagerness to share the next chapter of the character with her fans.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot made her debut as the famous Princess Diana with the 2016 film, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. While it was a very brief role for the actress, she later came with her solo role in Wonder Woman (2017).

The film got a great response and Gadot did ace her role as the warrior princess. Later in the same year, she also teamed up in another superhero film, Justice League.

Next, she was back with a bag with Wonder Woman 1984 which premiered in theatres as well as on HBO Max, leaving a large section of superhero fans in amazement. Though this part was released in many different circumstances than its 2017 predecessor, owing to the pandemic situation. It still collected over $160 million globally.

Presently, fans eagerly wait for the third and final part of the Wonder Woman trilogy.

