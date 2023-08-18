Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is rewriting box records across the country. The massy-actioner is in no mood to slow down at the ticket windows. In its first week, the film has collected a humongous Rs 284.63 crore and turned out to be the second-highest opening week grosser after Pathaan (Rs 378.15 crore).

The film will enter the Rs 300 crore club today and will surpass the lifetime business of biggies like Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore) and Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore). By tomorrow it will challenge War (Rs 317.91 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore) and PK (Rs 340.80 crore).

Friends, always be grateful to you all for your loving response to Gadar 2 .His Blessings🙏and your good wishes 🙏Made it a Blockbuster 👍. pic.twitter.com/T5edh24WMy — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 14, 2023

Since Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer, which released today, has opened with positive reviews, it will be interesting to see how Gadar 2 perform at the box office.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra and others in prominent roles. The music of Gadar 2 is composed by Mithoon Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”

He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”