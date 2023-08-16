Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is shattering records every passing day at the ticket windows. The massy-actioner has brought cinegoers to the cinema halls in all new senses and turned theatres into stadiums.

After earning a huge Rs 134.88 crore in its opening weekend, the film continued its dominance on Monday. And on Tuesday, which arrived as Independence Day, it shattered all the records at the box office. Gadar 2 raked in an insane Rs 55.40 crore and emerged as the highest-grosser on Independence Day.

Apart from that, it also emerged as the highest first-Tuesday grosser by beating all biggies like Baahubali 2 (Rs 30 crore), Simmba (Rs 28.19 crore), War (Rs 28.90 crore), Pathaan (Rs 23 crore), KGF 2 (Rs 19.14 crore) by a huge margin.

Gadar 2 is set to cross the Rs 250 crore mark today and will emerge as the second-highest grosser of the year after SRK starrer Pathaan, which stands with the humongous (Rs 543.05 crore).

In the coming days, the film will challenge biggies like Kabir Singh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Dhoom 3, Sultan and Padmaavat to become of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”