Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol starrer crushes Tiger Zinda Hai, PK & Sanju, becomes 5th highest grosser of all time
Gadar 2 is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore club. The film features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continues its phenomenal run at the box office. After enjoying a record-breaking opening week, the massy actioner had a humongous second weekend, collecting over Rs 90 crore.
Gadar 2 currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 376 crore. It has emerged as the fifth-highest grosser of all time beating Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), PK (Rs 340.80 crore) and Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore). Today, the film will surpass the business of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore) to grab the fourth spot in the list.
The Anil Sharma directorial will soon enter the Rs 400 crore club and will become the fourth film to achieve this feat after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 510.99 crore) and KGF 2 (Rs 434.70 crore).
The film will continue its dominance on the weekdays until the arrival of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2, which is set to hit the screens on 25th August.
In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”
He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”
Produced under the banners of Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and MM Movies, Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopraa in prominent roles.
