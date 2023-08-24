Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The massy entertainer is maintaining a very strong grip as it raked in Rs 10 crore yesterday and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 410.70 crore.

The film is now inching closer to the lifetime business of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 (Rs 434.70 crore) and is expected to cross its collection by the end of its third weekend to become the third highest grosser of all time after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 510.99 crore).

In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”

He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.”