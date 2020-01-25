Gabrielle Union calls out lack of diversity in America's Got Talent after Terry Crews defends reality show

American actor and comedian Terry Crews has spoken about the controversial exit of former America's Got Talent (AGT) celebrity judge Gabrielle Union, evoking a reaction from the latter.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the AGT host mentioned that in November Gabrielle was effectively fired from the show after raising concerns over insensitivities to women and people of colour, reported Fox News.

Terry said, "It just was not my experience." He later added that in his twenty years of entertainment, it was the most diverse place and the best experience he ever had in his life.

The comedian further said that he was delighted with the diversity behind the AGT stage.

"When they talk about diversity, there was every bit of diversity on set, everywhere. I have never been in a more diverse place in 20 years of entertainment, so what can I say?" he added.

Union took to her social media handle and gave a rebuttal of sorts, though she never mentioned Crews by name. She criticised the lack of diversity on sets of the reality show, especially behind the scenes, particularly mentioning the "decision making ranks" in the hair and makeup departments.

Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit... where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Let's also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage. Let's Google the exec's that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let's discuss the facts https://t.co/w40qrBDac1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Gabrielle had earlier complained about having a toxic environment in the workplace.

However, in December Union took to her Twitter and explained about having a meeting with the team and that there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts.

