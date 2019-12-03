Gabrielle Union's exit from America's Got Talent under investigation; actress backed by Time's Up Now

Gabrielle Union's sudden exit from America's Got Talent will now be investigated by the US actors' union, reports BBC. The news comes after there were reports that Union left the show owing to the toxic culture of the reality show.

Sag-Aftra, which represents actors and performers, is also looking into the case. Time's Up is also backing Union in the movement. Tina Tchen, the president and chief executive officer of Time's Up Now, released a statement on Monday, which said, "Gabrielle Union's experience at America's Got Talent is exemplary of the double bind that black women face at work."

Sag-Aftra, which represents the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and is led by actress Gabrielle Carteris, said in a statement it takes "issues of workplace health and safety very seriously. For certain matters, our investigation and enforcement need to happen independently and we are prepared to handle this issue accordingly, as warranted. While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now."

Fellow judge Julianne Hough will also reportedly leave after just one series.

NBC and America's Got Talent producers added they remain committed to maintain a respectful environment for its employees, and take the workplace culture very seriously.

The blog titled Love B Scott reported she had allegedly opened up about some "problematic" situations on the sets of the show before her departure.

A day following the blog, Variety further alleged, quoting multiple sources, while she was working on the show, the 47-year-old had flagged concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge.

The sources also told the outlet she, along with co-judge Julianne Hough, were subjected to "excessive notes" on the way they looked.

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

