G20 Film Festival to open today with Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali
Organised by the India International Centre (IIC) and G20 Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs, the festival will be inaugurated by veteran actor Victor Banerjee and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
Satyajit Ray’s “Pather Panchali” will be the opening film at the G20 Film Festival, aiming to celebrate and showcase the vibrant and collaborative partnership existing amongst the G20 and invited countries in the field of cinema.
It will take place at IIC here from August 16 to September 2.
Embracing the power of cinema at the #G20FilmFestival at @IHCDelhi! From the grandeur of ‘RRR’ to the richness of Indian diversity, our screens reflect cultures, dreams, & unity. Just as G20 nations collaborate for a better world, Indian cinema unites hearts across borders.🌍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/K6LxRNFrVo
— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) August 12, 2023
Mark your calendars for the unmissable #G20FILMFESTIVAL at the #IIC
IIC Film Club, in partnership with the @g20org,
Ministry of External Affairs & G20 Member countries, proudly presents remarkable G20 Film Festival.
16 August – 3 September 2023
Venue: C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium pic.twitter.com/gYZKBApKg0
— India International Centre(Official Account) (@IIC_Delhi) August 12, 2023
Film builds intercultural understanding, shared prosperity and helps us learn and grow #CultureConnectsUs
At @g20org film festival with #G20sherpa @amitabhk87 & President @IHCDelhi #AmbassadorMukherjee and @JonathanKennedy
UK submission @BAFTA shorts screening on Sunday pic.twitter.com/T5XqT4thDN
— Alison Barrett (@albarrett09) August 11, 2023
“In consonance with India’s presidency theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future), seminal award-winning feature films mirror issues and concerns of each country, navigating questions of identity, engaging with memories, and social polity, among others,” K N Shrivastava, Director, IIC, said in a statement.
Sixteen international award-winning feature films, including “We are Still Here” from Australia, “Ana. Untitled” from Brazil, Japan’s “Aristocrats”, “Mezquite’s Heart” from Mexico and South Korea’s “Decision to Leave”, will be screened during the festival. Many of the titles will be introduced by Ambassadors/High Commissioners of the G20 countries.
Entry to all the screenings is open to all and is free of charge. The screenings will be held at CD Deshmukh Auditorium at IIC.
