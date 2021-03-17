FWICE issues non-cooperative directive against Gauahar Khan for 'flouting' COVID-19 protocol

The FWICE has advised the 'members to distance themselves from being associated with Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued.'

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned Gauahar Khan for participating in shoots despite testing positive for coronavirus and being advised to be quarantined. FWICE’s condemnation came a day after BMC filed a case against the actress for allegedly flouting COVID-19 protocol.

Though the BMC release did not disclose the name of the actor, several reports said the case was related to the Tandav actor.

The FWICE has also issued a non-cooperative directive against the Bigg Boss 7 winner, advising "the members of our affiliated craft to distance themselves from being associated with Ms Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued". Not just that, the federation has warned that any member found cooperating with the actress shall also be liable to face action.

Speaking to The Indian Express, FWICE President BN Tiwari said that it was highly "unprofessional" on the part of the actress to put herself and others at risk by not following the BMC guidelines. The biggest actors and filmmakers have been following these rules to make sure everybody is safe, and she was expected to do the same, Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Khan's team issued a statement saying that she had tested negative for COVID-19 in multiple reports and is a law-abiding citizen, complying with the norms of BMC.

The statement also shared her report in which she has tested negative for the contagion. The team has also requested the media not to "indulge in speculation" as the actor was already emotionally at her lowest after her father's death on 5 March.

On Monday, the BMC, without naming the actress, had filed an FIR against "a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines on testing positive".

"The rules apply to all alike, and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus," the BMC tweeted along with a copy of the FIR.