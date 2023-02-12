What happens when the iPhone is used as an Eye Phone? A lot has been written about the short film Fursat by Vishal Bhardwaj being shot on an iPhone, which is great, truly innovative and inspiring. Slow clap.

Imagine the resources which can be saved if expensive cameras and equipment are deleted from the filmmaking process. But while doing away with a lot of the accompanying baggage, Fursat has also done away with coherence.

Merely innovation is not a matter for celebration. Fursat is half an hour of cocky incoherence and incomprehensibility. The plot runs like a headless chicken even when it has hardly anywhere to go, given the time constraint.

From the little that I gathered from the scattered plot, Ishaan Khatter (look what this talented youngster is reduced to!) owns a time-travel binocular which gives the spectator a view into the future. Who gives a flying duck about the present?! The loosely assembled collage of contemporary/ futuristic choreography (by Shiamak Davar) and a train robbery sequence that looks as convincing as a ballerina’s preen before a green screen, has the lead pair Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi groping to find a head and shoulder in the aimless torso.

The humour is shockingly bland. When the Sardar of the dacoit gang in the train robbery is informed he may have a cardiac arrest, he bellow back, “Arrest? Tu mujhe arrest karegi?”

Sadly arrest is not history.

One hears of Tim Cook praising this iPhone marvel. It’s like Osama bin Laden praising Pathaan.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.