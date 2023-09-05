The team of Fukrey 3 is gearing up for the trailer launch of their film and to give a dash of nostalgia to the audience, the boys- Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, will make an entry on a horse.

The grand trailer launch of Fukrey 3 is scheduled for today and makers are all set to take the audience on a nostalgic trip. While the makers recently treated everyone with interesting character posters, now they are ready to take the audience on a trip down to profound memories of its first installment on the trailer launch. The Fukra boys will be seen making an entry on the horse at the trailer launch just the way Choochaa always dreamt of entering the college in Fukrey. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the trailer of this most loved comedy franchise.

After ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, the gang is back with ‘Fukrey 3′ on September 28. With Prabhas’ Salaar getting postponed, Fukrey 3 is now set to release on 28th of this month, with Ali Fazal not being a part of the film this time. The film stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma.

After teasing fans with the posters, release date, and the 10th-year anniversary video, the makers started the post-production of the film which kick-started with the dubbing segment. The lead actor Pulkit Samrat begins the dubbing for the film and shares a cool picture of himself on social media from the studio. The actor by sharing the picture, wrote, “From script to sound. Fortunate enough to be working with the best team possible! Little details make a major impact!!! #Fukrey# coming soon!”