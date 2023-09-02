After ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, the gang is back with ‘Fukrey 3′ on September 28. With Prabhas’ Salaar getting postponed, Fukrey 3 is now set to release on 28th of this month, with Ali Fazal not being a part of the film this time. The film stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma.

Here’s the post by Excel Entertainment:

After teasing fans with the posters, release date, and the 10th-year anniversary video, the makers started the post-production of the film which kick-started with the dubbing segment. The lead actor Pulkit Samrat begins the dubbing for the film and shares a cool picture of himself on social media from the studio. The actor by sharing the picture, wrote, “From script to sound. Fortunate enough to be working with the best team possible! Little details make a major impact!!! #Fukrey# coming soon!”

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.