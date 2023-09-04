Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment thrilled fans by announcing Fukrey 3‘s release on September 28, 2023. Now, they’re peaking excitement with character posters featuring: Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji. This dynamic reunion promises triple the madness on the big screen.

With these posters amping up our anticipation, we’re eagerly awaiting the trailer drop on the September 5th, especially when paired with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan,” the year’s biggest action spectacle.

Talking about the importance of the film and the character of Choocha for him, Varun penned down a long note while sharing the posters of the film. Varun wrote, “A Film Which is truly special to me..A Film I started my journey with..A Character that is synonym to my Name! ‘Choocha’ Aa Raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath. Milte hai 7th Sep’23 to Cinema Gharon mai!! Is Baar Hoga Ch u amtkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! Fukrey 3.” He ended his caption with the hashtag “Choocha is back.”

The latest posters of Fukrey 3 confirm the speculations about Ali Fazal not being part of the movie. Earlier several media reports claimed that the actor dropped out of Fukrey 3, due to his packed film schedule.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, renowned for its iconic buddy and friendship films, has something special in store for fans. Watch this space for more on Fukrey 3 – releasing in cinemas 28th September 2023!