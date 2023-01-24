After making the audiences wait for six long years, Tuesday seems nothing less than a treat for movie lovers, as the makers have finally taken the lid off the details around the Fukrey 3. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s directorial, which went on the floor last year in March has finally got a release date. Well, not only this. Along with revealing the release date of one of the next installment of the Fukrey franchise, the makers on Tuesday also unveiled the quirky posters of the highly anticipated film. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Fukrey 3 is all set to hit the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami which is 7 September. The Fukrey franchise is very well known for carrying the legacy of laughter and giggles, therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that Fukrey 3 is all set to set new bars for its ever-growing craze among the audience.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Sharma, and Manjot Singh, Fukrey 3’s release date came to light after its ensemble star-cast took to their official social media account to reveal the big news to the world. Pulkit was among the first ones of the lot to drop a couple of posters of his upcoming movie and wrote, “The jugaadus are here, are you ready? Fukrey 3. In Cinemas on 7th September 2023.”

The jugaadus are here, are you ready? #Fukrey3 In Cinemas on 7th Sep, 2023 😉 #Janamashtmi pic.twitter.com/5F2DBQUZNQ — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) January 24, 2023



In the first hilarious poster, all the male leads of the movie including, Pankaj, Pulkit, Manjot, and Varun can be seen balancing on each other’s shoulders. In the second poster, we got a glance at the female lead of the movie Richa Chaddha, who will be continuing her role of Bholi Punjaban. Now taking to his official Instagram account, Fukrey producer Farhan Akhtar also dropped the same poster and wrote, “Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! Fukrey 3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023.”

Talking about the importance of the film and the character of Choocha for him, Varun penned down a long note while sharing the posters of the film. Varun wrote, “A Film Which is truly special to me..A Film I started my journey with..A Character that is synonym to my Name! ‘Choocha’ Aa Raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath. Milte hai 7th Sep’23 to Cinema Gharon mai!! Is Baar Hoga Ch u amtkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! Fukrey 3.” He ended his caption with the hashtag “Choocha is back.”

The latest posters of Fukrey 3 confirm the speculations about Ali Fazal not being part of the movie. Earlier several media reports claimed that the actor dropped out of Fukrey 3, due to his packed film schedule.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.