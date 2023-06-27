Fugitive gangster Goldy Brar: 'We'll definitely kill Salman Khan'
In May 2023, Goldy Brar was named in Canada's top 25 most-wanted fugitives' list
Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, who allegedly masterminded the assassination of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May last year, has said that Salman Khan is in his kill list.
“We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful,” said Brar to India Today, hinting at jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview, where he quoted that his life goal is to kill Salman.
Goldy added, “Like we have said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know.”
As per the publication, Goldy sent an email to Salman’s close associate Prashant Gunjalkar and said that he wanted to meet the actor referring to Bishnoi’s interview.
“Goldy Brar wants to speak to your boss (Salman Khan). He must have seen the interview (of Bishnoi), and if he hasn’t, then make him watch it. If he wants the matter to be closed, then let him speak (to Goldy Brar). If he wants to speak face-to-face, then let us know. This time we informed you on time. The next time you will only be shocked,” read the email sent to Prashant.
The Canadian High Commission recently spoke about Goldy Brar and quoted, Brar is the subject of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the allegations originating from India. The offences committed in India are very serious in nature and merit the interest of police in Canada.” It added, “Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety. He is currently under investigation but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada.”
