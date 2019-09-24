Frozen 2 trailer: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell venture into dangerous territories in search of answers

The sequel to Frozen will seemingly answer multiple questions which may have intrigued audiences the first time around. The makers of Frozen 2 recently released the trailer and it looks like the writers have tried to delve into the backstories of Elsa and Anna's past with this one. Giving a helpful insight into why Elsa was born with magical powers, the second installment of Frozen begins a journey to seek all possible answers.

Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa ventures into dangerous paths in order to find answers and understand the "voice" that calls out to her from beyond. But the very same voice also poses a threat to her kingdom.

Check out the trailer of Frozen 2

Check out stills from Frozen 2

The film's first teaser, released in February, hinted at a darker tone as Elsa uses her powers to fight ocean waves and an autumn-swathed forest landscape. In the new trailer, we see the sisters out on a quest along with Kristoff and Olaf the snowman to protect Arendelle from outside forces.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return for the sequel along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. While Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film, new additions to the voice cast include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown, whose roles haven't been disclosed.

Frozen 2 is slated to release on 22 November.

