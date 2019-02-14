You are here:

Frozen 2 teaser: Twitterati suggest fan theories about the two new characters in Disney-Pixar film

FP Staff

Feb 14, 2019 18:28:19 IST

The first teaser trailer of Frozen 2 was released on 13 February, six years after the animated film first released in cinemas. While the fact that the popular film finally has a sequel was exciting for Twitter users, they were also intrigued by two new characters that featured in the clip.

Many fans wondered who the red headed girl and the blonde boy were. The most popular theory is that she is Elsa's girlriend. In July 2018, Variety had reported that Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown were in talks to join the voice cast. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will return for the sequel and cast members Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) will reprise their roles. Frozen 2 releases in US cinemas on 22 November.

