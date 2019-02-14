Frozen 2 teaser: Twitterati suggest fan theories about the two new characters in Disney-Pixar film

The first teaser trailer of Frozen 2 was released on 13 February, six years after the animated film first released in cinemas. While the fact that the popular film finally has a sequel was exciting for Twitter users, they were also intrigued by two new characters that featured in the clip.

Many fans wondered who the red headed girl and the blonde boy were. The most popular theory is that she is Elsa's girlriend. In July 2018, Variety had reported that Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown were in talks to join the voice cast. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

who is SHE pic.twitter.com/Gg067BSc5M — lynn ︽✵︽ gIVE ELSA A GIRLFRIEND (@st4rrdust) February 13, 2019

#KRISTANNA BABIES?!?!??! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ARE THESE THEIR KIDS OR WHAT IDK OMG YAASS #FROZEN2 ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/jQhMuF064e — levi schmitt memes can melt steel beams (@slackingsatan) February 13, 2019

My theory? Kid on the right is young Kristoff & girl on the left is Elsa's future girlfriend! https://t.co/Aty3bVfkAW — .️‍ (@bermatoo) February 13, 2019

could it be the new character voiced by evan rachel wood?????? — lex ︽✵︽ (@lesbianvanya) February 13, 2019

.@evanrachelwood Are you playing Anna and Elsa's long lost sister in Frozen 2? — Mike Lazzaro (@mikeylazz) February 13, 2019

Everyone saying that the new character might be Elsa’s new love interest, but to me it looks like a kid of no more than 10 and NEED I REMIND YALL that Elsa is 21. Ok thx for coming to my ted talk, pd I am expecting a girlfriend for Elsa #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/Ip9gd3Dkns — rose ♡ (@bellegcld) February 13, 2019

STOP SAYING SHE'S ELSA'S GIRLFRIEND SHE LOOKS LIKE 13 YEARS OLD GUYS this is wrooong #GiveElsaAGirlfriend pic.twitter.com/3WJERiLaX6 — Captain GYAaRrnick-1 (@garlickminusone) February 13, 2019

Not to be overdramatitic, but if this new character in #Frozen2 isn’t Elsa’s love interest, I’m going to cry and literally hate everything. I mean COME ON. She’s probably wearing a pair of Timberlands for all we know. pic.twitter.com/3WMOg0XIhe — Steph Frosch (@ElloSteph) February 13, 2019

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will return for the sequel and cast members Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) will reprise their roles. Frozen 2 releases in US cinemas on 22 November.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 18:28:19 IST