Frozen 2: Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K Brown join long-awaited sequel to Disney's animated film

Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown have boarded the voice cast of Disney's upcoming animated feature Frozen 2.

The announcement was made during the D23 expo in Anaheim on 24 August (Saturday).

Here is a tweet from Walt Disney Studios about the actors' joining.

The two actors join returning cast members -- Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf -- in the film, which is a sequel to 2013 feature Frozen.

Wood, the star of HBO's sci-fi western series Westworld, will portray Queen Iduna, the mother of Anna and Elsa.

"This is a dream come true. I can't believe I'm a part of this. I just can't wait to see the film," the actor, who was present at the event, said.

Brown will essay the role of Lieutenant Matthias.

The official plotline of the film reads, "Three years after the events of the first film, Elsa starts to hear a strange sound from the north calling her. Together with her sister Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, they embark on a new journey beyond their homeland of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa's magic powers and save their kingdom."

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return for the sequel along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and composer Christophe Beck.

The trailer, which released in June, showed Elsa using her powers to conquer the ocean waves while Anna travels to meet Grand Pabbie aka the Troll King. He warns Anna that the past is not what it may seem and they must venture north across the "enchanted" lands to learn the truth about what's happening. And so begins their grand quest to learn more about what happened to their parents, and the mystery behind Elsa's magical powers.

The film has a release date of 22 November this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 13:19:46 IST