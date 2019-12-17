Frozen 2 becomes highest grossing animation movie in India; Jumanji: The Next Level earns Rs 27.66 cr by Day 4

Disney's Frozen 2 which has been dominating the global box office by securing the $1 billion club entry, is performing tremendously well at the Indian box office as well. In its fourth week, the film has earned a total of Rs 42.52 crore at the Indian box office so far. According to trade analysts, Frozen 2 has beat Incredibles 2 (Rs 41.65 crore) to become the highest grossing animation movie in India. Walt Disney's animated franchise has minted $1.032 billion globally and is recorded as the sixth Disney movie of the year to cross the $1 billion mark.

Frozen 2, which released during the Thanksgiving weekend, grossed an astounding $350.2 million — smashing records to become the largest-opening animated film of all time, per Deadline.

Check out the box office figures of Frozen 2 here

#Frozen2 is now the highest grossing animation movie in #India... Ahead of #Incredibles2 [₹ 41.65 cr Nett BOC]... #Frozen2 biz:

Week 1: ₹ 25.06 cr

Week 2: ₹ 11.53 cr

Week 3: ₹ 4.69 cr

Week 4: ₹ 1.24 cr [till 16 Dec 2019]

Total: ₹ 42.52 cr Nett BOC#India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson-starrer fantasy adventure comedy film Jumanji: The Next Level , which collected nearly Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office market in its opening weekend, witnessed a slight drop in Monday collections. The film minted Rs 3.01 crore on Monday, taking its current total to Rs 27.66 crore.

Check out the box office numbers of Jumanji: The Next Level here

#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel witnesses slightly higher than expected decline on Day 4 [40.40%] vis-à-vis Day 1... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr, Sun 10.10 cr, Mon 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 27.66 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

It was recently reported that the film was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The first film of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, showed how four high school teenagers are transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars. However, the second instalment depicts a new version of Jumanji — while they are used to the jungle format of the original game, the avatars have been placed in a desert. Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito are also part of the film's cast.

