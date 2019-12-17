You are here:

Frozen 2 becomes highest grossing animation movie in India; Jumanji: The Next Level earns Rs 27.66 cr by Day 4

FP Staff

Dec 17, 2019 14:32:53 IST

Disney's Frozen 2 which has been dominating the global box office by securing the $1 billion club entry, is performing tremendously well at the Indian box office as well.  In its fourth week, the film has earned a total of Rs 42.52 crore at the Indian box office so far. According to trade analysts, Frozen 2 has beat Incredibles 2 (Rs 41.65 crore) to become the highest grossing animation movie in India. Walt Disney's animated franchise has minted $1.032 billion globally and is recorded as the sixth Disney movie of the year to cross the $1 billion mark.

Frozen 2 becomes highest grossing animation movie in India; Jumanji: The Next Level earns Rs 27.66 cr by Day 4

A still from the Frozen 2 trailer | Twitter

Frozen 2, which released during the Thanksgiving weekend, grossed an astounding $350.2 million — smashing records to become the largest-opening animated film of all time, per Deadline.

Check out the box office figures of Frozen 2 here

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson-starrer fantasy adventure comedy film Jumanji: The Next Level , which collected nearly Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office market in its opening weekend, witnessed a slight drop in Monday collections. The film minted Rs 3.01 crore on Monday, taking its current total to Rs 27.66 crore. 

Check out the box office numbers of Jumanji: The Next Level here

It was recently reported that the film was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The first film of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, showed how four high school teenagers are transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars. However, the second instalment depicts a new version of Jumanji — while they are used to the jungle format of the original game, the avatars have been placed in a desert. Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito are also part of the film's cast.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 14:32:53 IST

tags: Awkwafina , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , DIsney , Dwayne Johnson , Frozen 2 , Hollywood , Jack Black , Jumanji: The Next Level , Karen Gillan , Kevin Hart , Nick Jonas

also see

Jumanji: The Next Level domestic box office collection: Dwayne Johnson-starrer earns Rs 14.55 cr in two days

Jumanji: The Next Level domestic box office collection: Dwayne Johnson-starrer earns Rs 14.55 cr in two days

Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas, earns $85 mn from international box office

Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas, earns $85 mn from international box office

Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan's film, makes Rs 6.20 cr on opening day at Indian box office

Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan's film, makes Rs 6.20 cr on opening day at Indian box office