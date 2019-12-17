Frozen 2 dominates global box office to become the sixth Disney film of 2019 to enter $1bn club

The magic spewed by Queen Elsa and Princess Anna is dominating cinema houses globally as Frozen 2 has entered the billion-dollar club.

Walt Disney's animated franchise has become the sixth Disney movie of the year to enter the $1 billion club. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the magical saga has minted $1.032 billion globally according to The Hollywood Reporter. This makes it the company’s sixth film just in 2019 to reach $1 billion, after Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.

Frozen 2, which released during the Thanksgiving weekend, took a lead spot at the box-office. Over its opening weekend, it grossed an astounding $350.2 million — smashing records to become the largest-opening animated film of all time, per Deadline.

The animated sequel to 2013 original Frozen not only earned the winning spot for the holiday weekend, but it also broke the record for the biggest Thanksgiving weekend gross of all time, according to Comscore, cited Entertainment Weekly.

The second installation of the Disney franchise of the same name dictates a new magical journey by the previous cast of the movie that goes beyond the adventures of their homeland-Arendelle. The film's voice cast includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 10:33:07 IST