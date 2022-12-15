From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce settlement, it was a rather volcanic year for Hollywood. There were other major events too, most recently, the docu-series on Netflix on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that has been making all kinds of noises globally. So as we gear up for 2023, let’s see who made the most noise in the West, and echoed right till the East.

The Rock(y) Slap

After Chris Rock joked to Will Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to G.I. Jane, Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock, and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” When Rock, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2016, protested that it was just a GI Jane joke, Smith repeated the same line. “That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said, before awkwardly returning to presenting best documentary, which went to Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…or When the Revolution Was Not Televised). It became the most explosive moment of 2022 in the West, and perhaps east too.

The Tumultuous Trial Of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Another volcanic moment of the year was the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial for defamation and damages, and disaster. During the trial, Heard tearfully told jurors that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fuelled rage. The night ended with the tip of Depp’s middle finger cut off, and him writing vulgar messages in blood on the walls of the house. Depp denied assaulting her in any way and said his finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him; Heard said she’d taken sleeping pills after she was attacked and was not awake when the finger was severed. What followed was two months of mud-slugging and blame game with Depp winning the case of defamation, leaving his former partner’s supposed truth unheard. No puns there!

The Divorce Of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

After a legal tussle of over a year, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper and songwriter Kanye West finally came to a divorce agreement. The former couple was not only divorced but also reached a settlement finalising their split. According to the report in the news agency Associated Press, the court documents that were filed on Tuesday, revealed that the two reached a settlement in their divorce, averting the trial that was scheduled for later. After tying the knot in 2014, the supermodel reportedly filed for divorce last year in February. The two have four kids together, which include two daughters North and Chicago, and two sons Saint and Psalm. Therefore, the former couple and their attorneys reportedly filed documents seeking the judge’s approval of terms they agreed on, which also included $200,000 a month in child support payments to Kim from Kanye, who last year legally changed his name to Ye.

The Just (in) credible Picture Of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s relationship with actress-singer Selena Gomez had always been the talk of the town, especially between 2011 and 2014 when the two continued to remain on an on-and-off basis. However, after finally breaking up, Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin, now called Hailey Bieber. Since then, several reports have surfaced suggesting a feud between Gomez and Baldwin, owing to their connection with Justin Bieber. However, putting rest to all such rumours, a few pictures of the two of them took over the entire internet and left fans surprised. It was during the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles that both Selena and Hailey were in attendance as guests. In a show of unity, the two were seen clicking pictures together and seemed quite at ease.

The Royal Docu-Series

Ever wanted to have an insight into the Royal and ravishing lives of the kings and the princesses? Netflix’s docuseries on the lives of Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, titled Harry and Meghan, makes an attempt to do so. The series is filled with shocking revelations and startling facts that may force you to binge watch what lies beneath. But the series isn’t entirely dour, is also peppered with moments of fun and froth. Check it out.

