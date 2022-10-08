Starting from his intense acting to his brooding dialogue delivery and prominent screen presence, legendary actor Raaj Kumar, or as we know him Bollywood’s ‘Jaani‘, is remembered by all. He had his own style of dialogue delivery and classic mannerisms which helped him appeal to audiences of all age groups. Also, who can forget the use of the phrase ‘Jaani’ in his inimitable style? It is pertinent to note that Raaj Kumar was very like his onscreen characters in his real life i.e., fearless and outspoken. He used to work on his own terms and could even risk walking out of projects if they did not fit his standards.

Today on his 96th birth anniversary, as we remember the late actor, let’s take a look at some of his best-known films:

Tirangaa

Entirely focused on patriotism, Tirangaa was a major hit by Raaj Kumar where he starred in the lead role alongside Nana Patekar and Mamta Kulkarni. Being his last box office hit, the film still manages to rack high in TRPs on television, owing to his strong screen presence and iconic dialogue delivery.

Waqt

One of his well-known films, Waqt, which gave us the memorable dialogue ‘Jaani’, shows Raaj Kumar as both in the role of a dreaded gangster as well as an emotional man who is dedicated to his family. The Yash Chopra film was also remembered for its memorable songs and historic run at the box office

Pakeezah

A story of love and loss, Kamal Amrohi‘s cult classic Pakeezah is also one of the best films of Raaj Kumar. With his strong caliber opposite Meena Kumari’s iconic performance, the film was a perfect combination of romance, nostalgia, and poetry.

Marte Dam Tak

Marte Dam Tak was a perfect example of Raaj Kumar’s best performances in the role of a gangster. With his powerful dialogues and dialogue delivery, he finished off the film with style.

Saudagar

In another memorable film in his career, Raaj Kumar was pitted opposite legendary actor Dilip Kumar. With a unique take on Shakespeare’s famous play, Romeo and Juliet, the film also completed a silver jubilee at the box office while Raaj Kumar stood tall in the multi-starrer drama.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.