After a nuanced performance as Vedha that required him to scrub off the polish and get down to the grime of the character unabashedly, Hrithik Roshan is now all set to bring audiences an out-and-out commercial entertainer with ‘Fighter‘ – Another example of how the superstar consistently showcases his balance of both worlds!

Hrithik Roshan became an overnight sensation with his debut Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai and 23 years down the lane he continues to remain relevant and revered considering how he has always managed to strike a balance between films that won him praise and that amassed him fandom!

The superstar became everything a commercial potboiler required him to be – a larger-than-life action hero, pulling off breakthrough choreography, looking like a Greek God, acing those slow-motion entries like a pro winning him whistles, ovations, and a wider fan-base.

While his commercial poster-guy characters in films like Bang Bang, WAR, Krrish among others cemented his position as one of the country’s biggest superstars, his performances in films like Vikram Vedha, Super 30, Kaabil, Guzaarish, Koi Mil Gaya, Mission Kashmir showcased his prowess as a performer.

Willing to let go of the glitz and glamour right down to the skin of the character, as raw and real as they get, these nuanced, layered and impactful performances won the critics’ nod of approval and have gone down as some of Hindi cinema’s finest.

With these roles, Hrithik Roshan didn’t just play the character but became the character and was equally loved and accepted by audiences, a rare feat considering how actors are often stereotyped into roles that audiences determine!

After his fine performance in Vikram Vedha that saw him take on shades of grey, the superstar is now all set to bring audiences a mass entertainer with ‘Fighter’, the country’s first aerial-action entertainer. Considering how his last commercial film ‘WAR’ went on to break box office records, industry insiders are already expecting Fighter to be a bonafide hit that may break the superstar’s previous benchmarks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.