Content never loses its strength of winning. On any size of screen, good content always makes its way directly into the hearts of the audience. The Indian entertainment industry is a hub of multifaceted content coming from different creative minds and leaving their impact. One such content-driven film production house is ‘RSVP Movies’ which has proved the mettle of strong content on the screen every time.

‘RSVP Movies’ debuted in the entertainment world with ‘Love per Square Foot‘ starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, Which was the first direct-to-digital film out of India on the biggest OTT platform. The film garnered immense love across all corners for its relatable story that showcased modern-time love. With this RSVP booked a great start because after this the major production houses in India switched to making content specifically for OTT platforms. Till now, RSVP has given the audience a flavor of good content with their offering, it has now become a habit. Well, this habit was certainly fulfilled by RSVP only, with their further releases Lust Stories, with which they became the first producers to be Emmy nominated from India, then they went on to bring some high-end content-engaging films like, Karwaan, Pihu, Kedarnath and the list goes on.

From day one, RSVP has kept the creative aspect with a touch of striking modern-day concepts intact in their films. They have certainly got a hold on the taste of the audience when it comes to providing appealing content. One example is their URI: The Surgical strike, which was the biggest out hit of the decade and has certainly brought the highest ROI. The film has kind of given fire to a trend in the industry. While this was not enough, RSVP didn’t leave the OTT audience. With a high on captivating story with a message, they brought ‘A Thursday’ which was the most watched content on OTT. No one expected, the arrival of such content amid the release of big-budget movies that went on to win the game with their strong content.

It is a sheet epitome of how success comes in when the content is the king. RSVP very subtly cemented itself with its vibrant filmography that is well-studded with high on content films for the audience.

This year the production house has given A Thursday, Mismatched and Wonder Women, three extremely different content from various parts of India that connected with all the age groups.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.