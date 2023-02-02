In her entire filmography, Shefali Shah has tapped into the vast range of characters and has played them really well. From fierce Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime to a romantic Tara in Once Again, Shah has served us with roles ranging wide in the shades of the spectrum. Shefali Shah is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, and owing to the rise of OTT platforms, her exceptional acting skills are now being seen and recognized globally.

Shefali Shah has played numerous roles in her career and all her portrayals are poles apart.

Here is decoding the shades of all the characters that Shefali Shah has played:

Once Again (Tara)

Shefali Shah as Tara is elegant, beautiful, and everything graceful. Her love for Saree holds true significance to her character and the depiction of the same has won our hearts. One of the best things about Once Again was Shah’s chemistry with Neeraj Kabi which came across as a gust of fresh air. Seeing Shefali so refined, sleek, and enchanting is a complete visual experience. The more you watch her in Once Again, the more you want to see Shefali play Tara. Her shades are aesthetic in this film and the audience really loved it.

HUMAN (Dr Gauri Nath)

Shefali Shah gives a vicious performance in a series about Big Pharma’s crimes. Her aura is fierce, confident, and sharp. Shefali Shah gave a stellar performance and pulsed the audience’s heart throughout the series. Shefali has truly owned up to the screen space and has nailed every single frame that she appeared in.

Jalsa (Rukhsana Mohammad)

This story revolves around class and life, a fatal error disrupts the life of many people, including Shefali Shah’s Rukhsana who is a domestic help to Vidya Balan’s Maya. Shefali Shah has brought the utmost justice to her character, from depicting the correct dialect to expressing the emotions of a mother, the actress truly delivered one of the best performances.

Darlings (ShamShun)

Shefali Shah’s Shamshun is the true spine of the film Darlings. Her impactful, powerful performance of a loving and caring mother yet a fierce woman who doesn’t settle for less was a game changer. She performed to her utmost finesse and the audience loved her for that.

Moreover, her performance in Darlings is still fresh in the audience’s minds.

Delhi Crime (Vartika Chaturvedi)

Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi single-handedly took over the show Delhi Crime and gave India one of the most watched web series ever. Shefali’s performance is fantastic, and she has touched the top-notch high of acting by delivering Vartika.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.