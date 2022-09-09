Over the last few years, in India, the entertainment world has witnessed too many reportedly suicide cases. However, it was only after Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, people woke up to realise the importance of mental health.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020 made people realise how mental health plays a pivotal role in everyone’s life. His demise paved the way for a long-due conversation on mental health. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), “an estimated 703,000 people a year take their life around the world. For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours”. World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 as a collaborative effort by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and WHO. Each year, on 10 September, World Suicide Prevention Day is observed to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness among government and the public with an aim to send across the message ‘suicide can be prevented’.

Over the last few years, in India, the entertainment world has witnessed too many reportedly suicide cases. However, it was only after Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, people woke up to realise the importance of mental health. Here is a look at entertainment world stars who reportedly committed suicide.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput

On 14 June, 2020, the country was left shocked when the news of SSR’s death flashed. The reported cause was suicide but the case to uncover the truth behind Sushant’s death is still in progress. Rajput’s battle with depression for the past few months before his untimely demise threw the spotlight on mental health.

2. Samir Sharma

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame, Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence on 6 August, 2020. The actor was a well-known name in the television world and had moved to Bengaluru for work purposes. No one is aware of why he took the drastic step to end his life.

3. Asif Basra

From comic to villain characters, there is no role Asif Basra hasn’t done justice to. In a shocking incident, on 12 November, 2020, Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala. He was 53.

4. Pratyusha Banerjee

Popular TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who earned a household name Anandi from the iconic show Balika Vadhu, also died by suicide. In April 2016, the 24-year-old actress was found hanging in her Oshiwara apartment in Mumbai. Her suicide gave birth to numerous controversies and allegations on her boyfriend, Rahul Raj.

5. Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi featured as a supporting actor in various Bollywood big hits. He was equally famous in the TV world. The actor reportedly died by suicide on 27 December, 2019.

6. Jiah Khan

Born in New York City and raised in London, Bollywood actress Jiah Khan rose to fame with the film Ghajini starring Aamir Khan. The young star decided to end her life at the age of 25 when her alleged relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, went for a toss.

7. Sejal Sharma

Sejal Sharma rose to fame with her TV show, Dil Toh Happy Hai. The actress was found dead at her Mumbai residence on 25 January, 2020. She was reportedly stressed due to the ill health of her parents.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.