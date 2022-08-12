Both Sidharth Shukla and KK’s untimely demise left the nation shocked. Equally shocking were the unfortunate deaths of Puneeth Rajkumar and Praveen Patwardhan.

A lot of the celebrities of the entertainment industry left us in recent times. Their unfortunate and untimely demises shocked fans and the nation as a whole. Most of the deaths happened due to heart attacks. Recently, comedian and actor Raju Srivastava also suffered a heart attack while he was exercising in the gym. He’s critical and hopefully, should be fine soon.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla became a sensational figure post the historic success of Bigg Boss 13 and post that, anything he did, nearly broke the internet. His death on September 2 last year was shocking and heartbreaking for fans and industry alike. He was 40.

KK

His was the voice that was enchanting and his was the aura that was truly enigmatic. The man who charmed one and all with his music and melody, left all of us pining earlier this year. He collapsed during a live performance on stage and was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last. He was 53. His music and voice will forever be etched in our memories.

Puneeth Rajkumar

He was the Kannada superstar worshipped by millions. The entire South Indian film industry paid their tributes to his contribution and legacy when he also passed away on October 29 last year. He was 46.

Praveen Patwardhan

The popular and acclaimed Marathi actor also passed away on August 9 after a heart attack. He was 64.

