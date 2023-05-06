Vikrant Massey is an actor who has been delivering some of the finest performances. Ranging from films to web series, the actor has proved the mettle of his acting prowess while also setting an example of his excellent choice of content. Having always made his role count on the screen, the actor has only made the audience craving for more of his performances on the screen. Recently, Vikrant’s OTT release Gaslight was released and the actor was immensely praised by the audience and the critics. Ahead of this, the actor has a long slate of some interesting releases in the future that was revealed in a recent video covering all the big releases of the films to watch out for.

So, let us have a look at 5 upcoming films of Vikrant that are worth waiting for.

1. Mumbaikar

A Santosh Sivan directorial, Mumbaikar is going to be an official remake of Lokesh Kanagagraj’s debut Tamil film Maanagaram (2017). In the film, Vikrant will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Vijay Sethupathi for the first time and we can’t be more excited to see these two finest actors coming together in this action thriller.

2. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

As ‘Rishu’, Vikrant truly ruled the hearts in the first installment, Hasseen Dillruba, and ever since then, everyone is eagerly waiting for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. As Vikrant is one major highlight of the film, it would be interesting to see how his character will elevate to a different level.

3. Blackout

Blackout will be made under the direction of debutant director Devang Bhavsar. As the thriller film has wrapped, we will get to see Vikrant sharing screen space with Mouni Roy. We had indeed seen a glimpse of Vikrant’s heartwrenching character from the film in a short video that had recently surfaced revealing the big releases to watch out for in the future.

4.12th Fail

This is probably the biggest project Vikrant has coped in. To be made under the direction of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on the book of the same name. As the actor will be seen playing a 12th fail man who becomes an IPS officer, it would definitely be going to be one inspirational tale to watch out for from the actor.

5. Sector 36

Sector 36 is a film that has been made under the direction of Dinesh Vijan. As the film is going to be based on a true event, it would be interesting to see what role Vikrant is going to play in this gritty thriller.

