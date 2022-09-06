Katrina Kaif has never spoken about anyone in her life. The media has taken care of it. Even when her pictures with Ranbir from Ibiza were leaked on social media back in 2013, she maintained a dignified silence.

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the actress to grace the couch was Katrina Kaif but not in the company of her husband Vicky Kaushal but her Phone Bhoot co-actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chatruvedi. Before season seven began, there were rumors that this season would belong to couples, married and rumored, both. So Ranbir Kapoor was supposed to be paired opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina with Vicky. However, fate had other plans. Johar, right at the beginning of the first episode, took a dig at couples and said in this day and age of social media, privacy is still a thing. Well, maybe some actors choose to be publicly private.

Johar, this season, has taken keen interest in his guests’ social and sex lives. To Katrina, he spoke about Alia Bhatt’s myths about suhagraats, to which she quoted and quipped, ‘How about suhagdin’? This is now the couch of manifestation. Katrina, on the last season back in 2018, said how she and Vicky would look good together, and the actor, on the next episode, fainted at the compliment. A love story nearly began and so did the rumor mills. There were surreptitious meets and greets, secret rendezvous, and a stunning wedding on December 9 last year.

Before Kaushal, Kaif had her share of link-ups. Back when she started and came on Koffee With Karan for the first time in 2007, she would blush at the slightest mention of Salman Khan, who’s also her mentor. She never admitted or denied the claims of seeing him. But the world did. Was Bhai her Yuvvraaj or her Partner? Maybe, maybe not. The love affair ended. Their first film together was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. There’s no relation between these two statements.

Her relationship rumors with Ranbir Kapoor made more noise than all of her films combined. They met and apparently Cupid struck on the sets of Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti in 2009, with a certain Ms Padukone flying to the state to know her ex-beau’s state of mind. Did he love her, did he not? Her tempers were never assuaged for a long time. On season three of Koffee With Karan, when Deepika Padukone graced the couch with Sonam Kapoor, she exploded like never before and perhaps never again. She said Ranbir needed to work on her boyfriend skills and that she wanted to see Katrina’s passport. Supposedly, all this was to be taken in the right spirit.

Kaif has never spoken about anyone in her life. The media has taken care of it. Even when her pictures with Ranbir from Ibiza were leaked on social media back in 2013, she maintained a dignified silence. Today, she’s happily married to the man who manifested her on Johar’s couch. It’s ironic how someone who makes Twain’s meet and strikes Cupid is a lone wolf.

