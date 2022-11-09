There are certain Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities that have spoken about suffering from diseases that are not very commonly heard or read about. How many of them you know of? Well, Salman Khan suffered from Trigeminal Neuralgia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up on suffering from Myositis, and Varun Dhawan spoke about a disease called vestibular hypofunction.

Coming to Hollywood names, pop icon Lady Gaga opened up on suffering from Fibromyalgia. Gigi Hadid revealed she had Hashimoto’s disease. And here are some more names:

Salman Khan- Trigeminal Neuralgia

Back in 2011, during the promotions of Bodyguard, Salman Khan suffered from Trigeminal Neuralgia, a disease that involves facial nerves. This happens due to the inflammation of the trigeminal nerve in the face which can cause severe pain. It’s also known as the Suicide Disease as patients can develop suicidal thoughts. “I was suffering from this nerve problem called Trigeminal Neuralgia. So I couldn’t talk. Had to talk like that (speaking with his mouth slightly closed) and huge amount of pain,” Khan said. He traveled to the US for treatment.

Lady Gaga: Fibromyalgia​

This global sensation was suffering from this disease that leads to severe pain all over the body that also leads to tiredness muscle stiffness, trouble concentrating and problems sleeping. The icon spoke about the same and had to cancel a concert in Brazil due to the reason.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Myositis

The actress recently shared a post on Instagram with fans where she spoke about suffering from this disease called Myositis. It is a group of rare conditions that are characterised by chronic, progressive inflammation of the muscles. It is caused when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. Some common symptoms include fatigue, rashes, loss of balance, thickening of the skin on the hands, weak, painful or aching muscles, trouble in swallowing and weight loss.

Prabhu captioned the post- “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

Charlbi Dean: Bacterial Sepsis

The well-known South African actress passed away earlier this year in August. The cause of her death was revealed to be Bacterial Sepsis.

The spokesperson of the New York City office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that Charlbi Dean’s death was caused by a condition named bacterial sepsis, in an interaction with USA Today. The medical examiner’s office also revealed that the bacteria capnocytophaga had caused the sepsis. “Charlbi Dean’s complication was developed from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to a remote blunt trauma to her torso,” said the spokesperson in a chat with the media.

Varun Dhawan- Vestibular Hypofunction

Varun Dhawan is also suffering from an uncommon disease called vestibular hypofunction. This is a disease that happens when the balance system of your inner ear is not functioning properly. There is a vestibular system in each inner ear. One of the most common causes is bacterial infection that attacks your inner ear’s nerve, and the other causes are weakness of the inner ear’s structure due to aging, reactions to medications, blood clots, brain injury, or tumour.

During the session at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, Dhawan had said that he was pushing himself hard to cope with the condition. “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.” He added, “We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

Gigi Hadid: Hashimoto’s disease

American personality and television anchor spoke about his rather uncommon disease and said, “ My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year,” she told Elle in 2016. “I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease, and it’s now been two years since taking the medication for it, so for the VS show I didn’t want to lose any more weight.”

About the disease

The net says- “When the immune system attacks the butterfly-shaped gland in the neck (thyroid). Initially, inflammation of the thyroid causes a leak resulting in excess thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism). Over time, the inflammation prevents the thyroid from producing enough hormones (hypothyroidism).”

Sushmita Sen- Addison’s Disease

In one of her media interviews, Sen revealed she suffered from Addison’s Disease back in 2014. She said it was a rough time but she recovered by exercising daily. Addison’s disease is a disorder in which the adrenal glands don’t produce enough hormones. The gland present just above the kidneys starts producing too little cortisol and too little aldosterone. The condition can affect people of all age groups and sexes. The symptoms of the disease develop slowly but can be life-threatening if not treated on time. Extreme fatigue, weight loss, darkening skin, low blood pressure, salt craving are some of the signs of Addison’s disease.

Cara Delevingne: Psoriasis

At the red carpet of Met Gala, the actor and model raised awareness about this uncommon disease. She revealed in an interview, I’ve always talked about my psoriasis, so it wasn’t new. But I’ve never been more naked in public and showing my psoriasis there was just overwhelming. I didn’t realise at first what that would mean.”

She added, “ At first I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I should cover this up, right?’ and then I remembered, though, that it’s not good for my skin and a lot of people live with psoriasis. It’s not a beautiful thing to have – but you also have to be proud of it. I’m proud of it in the sense that it’s something that belongs to me. I used to hate my psoriasis, but that only made it worse.”

What is the disease?

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp.

What are its symptoms

Patchy rash that varies widely in how it looks from person to person, ranging from spots of dandruff-like scaling to major eruptions over much of the bod

Rashes that vary in color, tending to be shades of purple with gray scale on brown or Black skin and pink or red with silver scale on white skin

Yami Gautam- Keratosis-Pilaris

For all the compliments she gets for her fairness and perfect skin, Gautam revealed she suffered from Keratosis-Pilaris. This is a disease where the skin gets patchy and dry in certain areas. I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be… (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)”

She added, “For those who haven’t heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be. I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it. I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful.”