From Rocket Boys to Gangubai Kathiawadi, here's Jim Sarbh's finest work so far

The actor celebrated his 35th birthday on 27th of August. He's on a roll with the success of Rocket Boys and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here's some of his best work so far.

Jim Sarbh is best known for his unconventional choice of roles. He became popular after working in Hindi films and web series like Made in Heaven and Neerja. After graduating from Emory University in the US, Sarbh worked in theatre in Atlanta for a year. Some of the plays in which he featured include The Show!, The Breakup, Tennis in Nablus, and Ice Glen. After moving back to Mumbai, he continued with his acting streak in theatre and made a mark with the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja in 2016. He received rave reviews and even won awards for his performance. Following Neerja, he rose to prominence with Sanjuand Padmavati. Since then, there has been no looking back. He also marked his OTT debut with Made in Heaven and was also featured in Prateek Kuhad’s music video Cold Mess. As the actor turns 35 today, let’s take a look at his phenomenal work.

1. Taish

Released in 2020 on Zee 5, the series revolves around two Indian families who turn into sworn enemies. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the web series also featured Harshvardhan Rane with Jim Sarbh.

2. Beneath A Sea of Lights

Released in 2020, the film talks about the story of a billboard repairman in Dubai. Jim was highly praised for his performance in Neel Kumar’s directorial.

3. Rocket Boys

Premiered on Sony LIV, Rocket Boys was released in 2022. Jim Sarbh plays the role of Homi Bhabha in the series, while Ishwak Singh essays the role of Vikram Sarabhai.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in February, this year. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, Jim Sarbh was seen essaying the role of journalist Amin Faizal.

5. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Premiered on Netflix, the series was released in 2022. Sarbh essayed the role of Wiz. The series revolves around an awkward 24-year-old guy named Ray, played by Vihaan Samat, who navigates through life with the help of his inner voice.

